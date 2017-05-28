Arizona Mining Inc (AZ) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Arizona Mining Inc (TSE:AZ) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Arizona Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Arizona Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Arizona Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arizona Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arizona Mining in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arizona Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.07.

Arizona Mining (TSE:AZ) opened at 2.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. Arizona Mining has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.49. The firm’s market cap is $584.22 million.

In other Arizona Mining news, Director Robert Wares bought 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.94 per share, with a total value of C$55,872.00. Insiders acquired 99,400 shares of company stock valued at $202,577 over the last three months.

About Arizona Mining

Arizona Mining Inc, formerly AZ Mining Inc, is a Canada-based junior resource company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and if warranted, development of natural mineral resource properties. It operates through mineral exploration and development segment. It is focused on the exploration and development of Hermosa Property.

