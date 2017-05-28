Scotiabank Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Tmx Group Limited (X)

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Tmx Group Limited (TSE:X) in a report published on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have a C$71.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Tmx Group Limited in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Tmx Group Limited from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Tmx Group Limited from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tmx Group Limited has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$74.60.

Shares of Tmx Group Limited (TSE:X) traded up 0.86% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.56. The company had a trading volume of 31,729 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.72. Tmx Group Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

In related news, insider Jean Desgagne sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.05, for a total transaction of C$63,045.00. Also, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 11,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$849,930.99.

About Tmx Group Limited

TMX Group, Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The Company also provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. The Company operates Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, TMX Group and TMX Datalinx.

