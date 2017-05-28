Trilogy International Partners Inc (TRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Monday, May 15th. They currently have a C$13.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.84% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) opened at 9.50 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $419.68 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Trilogy International Partners has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th.
Trilogy International Partners Company Profile
Trilogy International Partners Inc, formerly Alignvest Acquisition Corporation, is a Canada-based wireless telecommunications operator. The Company provides wireless communications services through its subsidiaries in New Zealand and Bolivia. Its subsidiaries include Viva and 2degrees. Viva provides voice and a range of data services to its mobile customers over its third generation (3G)-enabled global system for mobile communications (GSM) and fourth generation (4G) long term evolution (LTE) networks.
