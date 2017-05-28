Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM) Receives Outperform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have a C$4.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) traded down 0.41% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 122,802 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.14. The stock’s market cap is $433.61 million.

In related news, Director Richard Allan Howes purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc is a gold mining company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. Its segments include Dundee Precious Metals Chelopech EAD (Chelopech) in Bulgaria, Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb (Proprietary) Limited (Tsumeb) in Namibia, and Corporate and Other.

