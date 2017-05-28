Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. alerts:

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) traded down 1.50% on Friday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 164,294 shares. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $382 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/schnitzer-steel-industries-inc-schn-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,870,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 46,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 456,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 95,505 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.