Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) traded down 1.50% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,294 shares. The stock has a market cap of $543.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.64. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $382 million for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -127.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth $146,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

