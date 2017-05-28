Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Schneider Electric SE (SU) a €73.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric SE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.65 ($80.50).

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) traded down 0.19% during trading on Wednesday, reaching €68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,552 shares. Schneider Electric SE has a 52 week low of €49.50 and a 52 week high of €74.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €70.35 and its 200-day moving average is €66.82.

Schneider Electric SE Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE is a France-based company that specializes in electricity distribution, automation management and produces installation components for energy management. The Company has five divisions organized by business: Energy and Infrastructure, which includes medium and low voltage, installation systems and control, renewable energies and includes customer segments in Utilities, Marine, residential and oil & gas sector; Industry, which includes automation & control which includes water treatment and mining, minerals & metals industries; Buildings, which includes building automation and security, whose customers are hotels, hospitals, office and retail buildings; Data canters and networks, and Residential which is engaged in solutions for saving electricity bills by combining lighting and heating control features.

