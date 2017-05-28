Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. Sapiens International reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) traded up 1.63% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 128,701 shares. The firm has a market cap of $581.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.53. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 32.6% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 80,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 19,895 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 73,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens) is a provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with a focus on the financial services sector. The Company operates in provider of software solutions segment. Its software solutions portfolio consists of Life, Pension, Annuity and Retirement Solutions, including software solutions for the management of a range of products for life, pension, annuity and retirement; Property and Casualty/General Insurance Solutions, including a software suite of solutions, supporting a range of business lines, including personal, commercial and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts; Sapiens DECISION, which is a business decision management solution, and Technology-Based Solutions, such as Sapiens eMerge.

