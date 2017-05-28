Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Stake Held by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC held its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at $4,347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) traded up 3.72% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.03. The stock had a trading volume of 575,069 shares. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $125.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $802 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.47 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.71%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post $9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Sidoti downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $157,386.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer D Michael Cockrell sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $582,746.49. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 87,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,091.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company. The Company is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken, and also preparation, processing, marketing and distribution of processed and minimally prepared chicken. It sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up and boneless form, under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, casual dining operators, customers reselling frozen chicken into export markets.

