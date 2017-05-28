Sappi Limited (SPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sappi Limited (NYSE:SPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, April 29th.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sappi Limited in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Sappi Limited in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Sappi Limited (NYSE:SPP) traded down 0.69% on Friday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,682 shares. Sappi Limited has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock’s market capitalization is $196.80 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from Sappi Limited’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 4,500 shares of Sappi Limited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 2,722 shares of Sappi Limited stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $37,890.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,405.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,222 shares of company stock valued at $857,610 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sappi Limited stock. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Sappi Limited (NYSE:SPP) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,660 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC owned about 0.45% of Sappi Limited worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

