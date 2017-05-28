Saga PLC (SAGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 224.17 ($2.92).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAGA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.86) target price on shares of Saga PLC in a report on Monday, May 8th. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saga PLC in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.80) target price on shares of Saga PLC in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.25) target price on shares of Saga PLC in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) target price on shares of Saga PLC in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) traded down 0.48757% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 204.34726. 2,222,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 206.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 196.66. Saga PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 175.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 227.38. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.28 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Saga PLC’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.84%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 24,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.71), for a total value of £51,340.64 ($66,788.92).

Saga PLC Company Profile

Saga plc is a provider of services for the customers aged 50 and over. The Company operates through three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. Insurance segment consists of general insurance products, such as Motor insurance, Home insurance and Other insurance. Travel segment primarily consists of the operation and delivery of package tours and cruise holiday products.

