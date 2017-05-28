Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sabra Health Care REIT earned a coverage optimism score of 0.48 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) opened at 23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is a positive change from Sabra Health Care REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 178.72%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

