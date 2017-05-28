Sabine Oil & Gas Corp (FST) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Sabine Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:FST) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sabine Oil & Gas Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly Forest Oil Corporation, is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company operates through the oil and gas exploration and production segment.

