Brokerages Set Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) PT at $32.50

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUSHA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Rush Enterprises Inc. alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) traded down 0.11% during trading on Monday, hitting $36.44. 66,424 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/rush-enterprises-inc-rusha-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts-updated-updated-updated.html.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 10,501 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $370,370.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,602 shares of company stock worth $438,285 in the last three months. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 153.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Through its Rush Truck Centers, it offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.