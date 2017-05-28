JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) a GBX 2,600 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,600 ($33.82) target price on Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,500 ($32.52) to GBX 2,600 ($33.82) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.77) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 2,500 ($32.52) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.52) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.12) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,459.72 ($32.00).

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) traded up 0.255% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2166.521. The company had a trading volume of 4,193,103 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,646.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,403.68. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 176.68 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,148.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,208.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

