Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, May 5th.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.50 price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell plc has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.799 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Dutch Shell plc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.26%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

