Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG) Price Target to C$4.00

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSE:TDG) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDG. Scotiabank restated an underperform rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Trinidad Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Trinidad Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Trinidad Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Trinidad Drilling from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.84.

Shares of Trinidad Drilling (TSE:TDG) traded up 1.46% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 890,812 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. Trinidad Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company’s market capitalization is $563.35 million.

Trinidad Drilling Company Profile

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which operates in the drilling sector of the North American oil and natural gas industry, with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through five segments, which include Canadian Operations, US and International Operations, Manufacturing Operations, Joint Venture Operations and Corporate.

