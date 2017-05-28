Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Burberry Group Spon (BURBY) to Underperform

Burberry Group Spon (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group Spon in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price objective on Burberry Group Spon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Burberry Group Spon (OTCMKTS:BURBY) traded down 1.07% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 39,894 shares. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75. Burberry Group Spon has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43.

