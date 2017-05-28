Russel Metals Inc (RUS) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.00.

Shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.56. 76,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director James Francis Dinning bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.89 per share, with a total value of C$38,835.00.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc is a metals distribution and processing company. The Company primarily distributes steel products. The Company operates through three segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors. The Company provides processing and distribution services to a base of approximately 43,000 end users through a network of 50 locations in Canada and 14 locations in the United States.

