Applied Optoelectronics’ (AAOI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) in a research note released on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital currently has a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAOI. Vertical Research restated a sell rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) traded up 5.35% on Friday, reaching $71.51. 3,885,037 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 2.55.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post $4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Chewei Lin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,048 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,946 in the last ninety days. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at $196,000. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at $208,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment.

