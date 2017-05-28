Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) Insider Purchases 311 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Kevin Smith bought 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 848 ($11.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,637.28 ($3,430.83).
Kevin Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 7th, Kevin Smith acquired 335 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,639.80 ($3,434.11).
Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) traded up 2.524956% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 872.425903. The stock had a trading volume of 6,378,498 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 16.04 billion. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a one year low of GBX 588.00 and a one year high of GBX 895.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 834.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 739.07.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.02) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 540 ($7.02) to GBX 525 ($6.83) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,030 ($13.40) to GBX 1,037 ($13.49) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 912 ($11.86) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 696.60 ($9.06).
About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC
