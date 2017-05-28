ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) Director Sells $95,586.48 in Stock

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Robert S. Swinney sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total transaction of $95,586.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,489.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) traded up 0.31% on Friday, reaching $160.15. 96,290 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.33. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.59 and a 12-month high of $175.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.88.

ICU Medical, (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $247.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.12 million. ICU Medical, had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post $4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, by 130.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, by 110.7% in the third quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, by 57.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical, by 0.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICUI. Roth Capital cut shares of ICU Medical, from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical, from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICU Medical, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and sales of medical devices used in infusion therapy, oncology and critical care applications. The Company’s product line includes needlefree connection devices, custom infusion sets, closed system transfer devices (CSTD) for the handling of hazardous drugs, advanced sensor catheters, needlefree closed blood sampling systems, disposable pressure transducer systems and hemodynamic monitoring systems.

