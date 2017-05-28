Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

RIGL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) traded down 1.24% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,986 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $292.62 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.54% and a negative net margin of 255.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.54) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $486,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 573,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 37,593 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immuno-oncology. The Company’s clinical programs include clinical studies of fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor in a range of indications.

