Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1 Shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in ResMed by 26.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ResMed by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) traded up 0.03% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 238,324 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $73.46.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $514.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.84 million. ResMed had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 22.82%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 7,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $488,093.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,762 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

