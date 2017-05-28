Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings upped their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) alerts:

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

WARNING: “Brokers Set Expectations for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Q2 2017 Earnings (CCI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-crown-castle-international-corp-reits-q2-2017-earnings-cci-updated-updated-updated.html.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) opened at 98.65 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average of $89.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 404.26%.

In other Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) news, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $218,762.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 24,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,402,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,650,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,559 shares of company stock worth $2,766,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 2,213.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,279,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,198,702,000 after buying an additional 22,272,827 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 8,736,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,059,000 after buying an additional 3,078,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,754,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 2,367.1% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,599,000 after buying an additional 1,519,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,543,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.