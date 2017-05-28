Cormark Weighs in on Manulife Financial Co.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cormark analyst M. Grauman anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) opened at 16.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. FMR LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,430,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,766,000 after buying an additional 13,900,003 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,361,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Manulife Financial by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,767,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,385,000 after buying an additional 5,046,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,552,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 2,937.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after buying an additional 3,388,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States.

