25,100 Shares in Wayfair Inc (W) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 150.0% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,685,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Smith Thomas W acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,854,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,137,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,417,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,967,000 after buying an additional 188,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Wayfair by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 808,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after buying an additional 47,742 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) traded up 2.38% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. 727,064 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.63 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $65.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.84 million. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post ($1.60) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

In other news, insider John Champlin Mulliken sold 5,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $361,991.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,472 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,173.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,157,711 shares of company stock valued at $47,496,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

