Zacks Investment Research Lowers Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) to Hold

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Re/Max Holdings from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Re/Max Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush started coverage on Re/Max Holdings in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $53.00 price objective on Re/Max Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) opened at 55.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $976.82 million, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.98. Re/Max Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $63.35.

Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Re/Max Holdings had a return on equity of 81.52% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Re/Max Holdings will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Re/Max Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

In related news, VP Adam Lindquist Scoville sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $44,622.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $250,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,116.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Re/Max Holdings by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,532,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,837,000 after buying an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Re/Max Holdings by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after buying an additional 83,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Re/Max Holdings by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 36,406 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Re/Max Holdings by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Re/Max Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000.

Re/Max Holdings Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is a franchisor in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages around the world under the RE/MAX brand and mortgage brokerages within the United States under the Motto Mortgage brand. The Company is a franchised business, with all of the RE/MAX branded brokerage office locations being operated by franchisees, including RE/MAX, LLC, which owns the RE/MAX brand, and sells franchises and franchising rights; Independent Regional Franchise Owner, which owns rights to sell brokerage franchises in a specified region; Franchisee (or Broker-Owner), which operates a RE/MAX-branded brokerage office, lists properties and recruits agents, and Agent (or Sales Associate), including branded independent contractors operating out of local franchise brokerage offices.

