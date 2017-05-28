Remark Holdings (MARK) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.31

Media coverage about Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) has trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Remark Holdings earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MARK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Remark Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th.

Shares of Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) traded down 1.05% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 7,756 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $64.33 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. Remark Holdings has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.81.

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). Remark Holdings had a negative return on equity of 382.80% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Remark Holdings will post ($0.75) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Remark Holdings Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, formerly Remark Media, Inc, owns, operates and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals. The Company operates through the travel and entertainment segment. The travel and entertainment segment includes the Vegas.com and its Roomlia mobile application. The Company is engaged in the sale of various travel and entertainment products, including air travel, show tickets and tours, which are booked through its travel and entertainment segment, consisting of Vegas.com and its related Websites, including LasVegas.com, mobile applications and retail locations.

