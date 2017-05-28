BCE Inc. (BCE) Stake Maintained by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC maintained its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in BCE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Financial Corp boosted its position in BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 1.2% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 18,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. boosted its position in BCE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 7,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) remained flat at $45.16 during trading on Friday. 614,253 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. BCE had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.5316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.53%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price target on BCE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

About BCE

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company’s segments include Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. Its Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications products and services to its residential, small and medium-sized business and large enterprise customers across Canada.

