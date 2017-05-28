Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) Position Maintained by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,531 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Regal Entertainment Group worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,105,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 15,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) opened at 20.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.92. Regal Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Regal Entertainment Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Regal Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regal Entertainment Group will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Regal Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/regal-entertainment-group-rgc-position-maintained-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system.html.

RGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Regal Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.21.

In related news, insider Gregory W. Dunn sold 26,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $577,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,201.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter B. Brandow sold 20,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $455,242.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regal Entertainment Group

Regal Entertainment Group is an operator of theatre circuits in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 7,267 screens in 561 theatres in 42 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia. The Company manages its business under theatre exhibition operations segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.