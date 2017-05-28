Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) General Counsel Sells $54,825.10 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $54,825.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,740.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) traded down 0.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 1,705,345 shares of the company were exchanged. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Two Harbors Investment Corp had a net margin of 55.77% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Two Harbors Investment Corp Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

