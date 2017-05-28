Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.198 Million Position in Realty Income Corp (O)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income Corp were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income Corp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Realty Income Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Realty Income Corp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Realty Income Corp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) opened at 55.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $72.30.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.11 million. Realty Income Corp had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 17 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. Realty Income Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.00%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $109,988.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,075.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Case sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,673,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,660,148.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,241 shares of company stock worth $4,617,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

