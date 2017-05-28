Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $2,693,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 838.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 36,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) traded down 0.77% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.06. 278,376 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average is $87.13. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.84 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.89%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen and Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

