Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $1,172,000. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 71.9% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 24,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $13,709,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $34,415,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) traded down 0.69% during trading on Friday, reaching $165.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,606 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $130.15 and a one year high of $175.04.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post $8.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

CBRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down previously from $157.50) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.88.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Richard J. Dobkin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

