Polaris Infrastructure’s (PIF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) in a research note released on Thursday, May 4th. The brokerage currently has a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) traded down 0.96% during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,348 shares. The company’s market cap is $258.45 million. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $18.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

In related news, insider Goodwood Inc. sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$132,240.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $155,623 in the last quarter.

