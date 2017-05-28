Raymond James Financial, Inc. Raises Norbord Inc (OSB) Price Target to C$54.00

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OSB. CIBC lifted their target price on Norbord from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CSFB lifted their target price on Norbord from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norbord from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Norbord from C$42.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Norbord in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.57.

Get Norbord Inc alerts:

Shares of Norbord (TSE:OSB) traded up 0.54% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 187,707 shares. Norbord has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.37.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/raymond-james-financial-inc-increases-norbord-inc-osb-price-target-to-c54-00-updated-updated.html.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc is a Canada-based producer of wood-based panels. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, sales, marketing and distribution of panelboards and related products used in the construction of new homes or the renovation and repair of existing structures. Its geographic segments include North America and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.