Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, “Rambus, Inc. designs, develops, licenses and markets high-speed chip-to-chip interface technology to enhance the performance and cost-effectiveness of computers, consumer electronics and other electronic systems. The company licenses semiconductor companies to manufacture and sell memory and logic integrated circuits incorporating Rambus interface technology and markets its solution to systems companies to encourage them to design Rambus interface technology into their products. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on RMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) traded down 1.57% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 639,558 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.57 and a beta of 0.99. Rambus has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $14.50.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.52 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Laura Stark sold 3,992 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $49,740.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,453.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,488 shares of company stock valued at $159,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 17,759.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,458,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,990,000 after buying an additional 14,377,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,037,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Rambus by 10.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,589,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,006,000 after buying an additional 881,225 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 420.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 928,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 750,499 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Rambus by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,485,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,572,000 after buying an additional 557,210 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc (Rambus) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company’s segments include Memory and Interface Division (MID), which focuses the design, development, manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions that is related to memory and interfaces; Rambus Security Division (RSD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments; Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), which encompasses its long-term research and development efforts in the area of emerging technologies, and Rambus Lighting Division (RLD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for lighting.

