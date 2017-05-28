Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Ramaco Resources Inc (METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 128.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) traded down 1.35% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. 199,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The company’s market cap is $256.64 million.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post $0.60 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $124,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $169,000.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company is a developer of metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s project portfolio includes Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. As of December 29, 2016, the Elk Creek property in southern West Virginia consisted of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral.

