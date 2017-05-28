QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.75 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.26.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 57.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.65. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $71.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The wireless technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post $4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

In related news, Director Ann M. Livermore acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $325,636.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,210 shares of company stock worth $2,227,656. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76,652 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $4,009,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,673 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

