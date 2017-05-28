QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,251,589 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,450,003,000 after buying an additional 2,439,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,531,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,029,000 after buying an additional 1,059,009 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,283,988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,454,000 after buying an additional 513,204 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,415,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,467,000 after buying an additional 1,647,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,458,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,104,000 after buying an additional 531,407 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM Inc. alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 57.52 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The wireless technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.29. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post $4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/qualcomm-inc-qcom-shares-bought-by-guinness-asset-management-ltd.html.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Standpoint Research raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Vetr downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.52 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.26.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $325,636.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,246 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,210 shares of company stock worth $2,227,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.