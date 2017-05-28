Insider Selling: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $24,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,141 shares in the company, valued at $156,264.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) opened at 52.40 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $59.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 124.47 and a beta of 0.45.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 5.47%. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 320.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,010,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,775,000 after buying an additional 142,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6,140.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,612,000 after buying an additional 3,988,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,970,000 after buying an additional 208,318 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 699.6% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,662,000 after buying an additional 1,357,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,513,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,990,000 after buying an additional 31,711 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (QTS) is a provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The Company owns, develops and operates carrier-neutral and multi-tenant data centers. Its data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers.

