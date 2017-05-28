Qorvo’s (QRVO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Charter Equity

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Charter Equity in a report issued on Friday, May 5th.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) traded down 1.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.84. 1,349,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $79.33. The company’s market cap is $9.89 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average of $63.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $643 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post $5.60 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Daniel A. Dileo sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $66,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 26,911 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $2,072,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 153,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,830,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,751 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,118,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,876,000 after buying an additional 275,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 3,264.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,737,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,038,000 after buying an additional 8,477,705 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $492,639,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,803,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,996,000 after buying an additional 1,001,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,527,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,951,000 after buying an additional 98,614 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc is a provider of technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense and aerospace applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets its products to the United States and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

