Brokers Set Expectations for FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for FleetCor Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ FY2017 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc set a $165.00 target price on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $175.00 price target on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.07.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) traded down 1.75% during trading on Friday, hitting $133.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,893 shares. FleetCor Technologies has a 12-month low of $121.52 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $520.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO David D. Maxsimic sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Patrick Adams sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $243,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,874.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,850 shares of company stock worth $1,208,985 and have sold 132,285 shares worth $21,356,887. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 146,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,502,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Spot Trading L.L.C acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth $724,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 149.6% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,843,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 247.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,185,000 after buying an additional 455,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRC Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth $771,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc is a provider of workforce payment products. The Company offers fuel card payments product solutions, corporate payments products, toll products, lodging cards and gift cards. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. Its products are sold to businesses, retailers, oil companies and marketers and government entities.

