Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ FY2017 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) traded down 0.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.96. 313,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.54. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $55.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $155,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $163,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $719,862.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,300 shares of company stock worth $2,726,762 over the last ninety days. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration.

