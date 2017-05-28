Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings lifted their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Covanta Holding Corp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Covanta Holding Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Covanta Holding Corp alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta Holding Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta Holding Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Covanta Holding Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Covanta Holding Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Covanta Holding Corp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covanta Holding Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Oppenheimer Holdings Weighs in on Covanta Holding Corp’s Q3 2017 Earnings (CVA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-covanta-holding-corp-boosted-by-analyst-cva-updated-updated-updated.html.

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) traded up 0.35% on Friday, reaching $14.20. 701,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The firm’s market cap is $1.83 billion.

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $404 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.69 million. Covanta Holding Corp had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $45,446,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $18,058,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp during the third quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after buying an additional 99,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $42,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,269.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 167,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,519.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Covanta Holding Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.34%.

About Covanta Holding Corp

Covanta Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as other waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses. The Company operates through North America segment, which consists of waste and energy services operations located primarily in the United States and Canada.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.