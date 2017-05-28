Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Decreased by Boenning Scattergood

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) opened at 54.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.05. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.43 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 49,469.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,424,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,260,000 after buying an additional 5,413,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,454,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,929,000 after buying an additional 307,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,039,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,250,000 after buying an additional 235,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 157.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,960,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,779,000 after buying an additional 1,812,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 4.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,390,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,413,000 after buying an additional 110,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises.

