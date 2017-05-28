Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Research analysts at FIG Partners lifted their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Southern First Bancshares Inc. alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SFST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $36.00 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FIG Partners Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/q3-2017-earnings-forecast-for-southern-first-bancshares-inc-sfst-issued-by-fig-partners-updated-updated-updated.html.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) traded up 0.29% on Friday, reaching $34.45. 10,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $30,793.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Orders III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,383.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 91.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $868,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company that owns the capital stock of Southern First Bank (the Bank), a South Carolina state bank, and all of the stock of Greenville First Statutory Trust I and II (the Trusts). The Bank is a commercial bank with approximately nine retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.