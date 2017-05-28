Brokers Offer Predictions for AutoNation, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research note issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Ward now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. AutoNation had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AN. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoNation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of AutoNation in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) opened at 39.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.05. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Ferrando sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $770,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $25,935.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,791 shares in the company, valued at $129,027.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,490 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 88.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 69.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 390,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 159,719 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,279,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,665,000 after buying an additional 79,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

