Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp Increased by Jefferies Group (IART)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group upped their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the life sciences company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s FY2017 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IART. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $54.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) traded down 0.62% during trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 821,039 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $47.32.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.19 million. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 90.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 223.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,534 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 66.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp news, VP Glenn Coleman sold 13,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $636,542.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,207.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Sullivan sold 15,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $718,545.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,367.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of surgical implants and medical instruments. Its segments include Specialty Surgical Solutions, which offers specialty surgical instrumentation for a range of specialties, including product portfolio used in the neurosurgery operating suite and critical care unit, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies, which includes differentiated soft tissue repair and tissue regeneration products, and small bone fixation and joint replacement solutions.

